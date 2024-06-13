– WWE Superstar and Scotland native Drew McIntyre was inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame this week. Mcintyre commented on the honor earlier today via social media. WWE also congratulated him on the milestone. You can view that clip below:

It is a huge honor to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 I am so incredibly proud to be from Scotland, from Ayrshire. To be inducted at Ibrox as well doesn’t feel real 🤯#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/mrxewNr0Hx — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 13, 2024

– Biography: WWE Legends returns this weekend with a new episode on ECW. You can check out a preview clip for this weekend’s episode below. The new episode debuts on Sunday, June 16: