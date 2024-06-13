wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Inducted Into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame, Preview for Biography Episode on ECW

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar and Scotland native Drew McIntyre was inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame this week. Mcintyre commented on the honor earlier today via social media. WWE also congratulated him on the milestone. You can view that clip below:

Biography: WWE Legends returns this weekend with a new episode on ECW. You can check out a preview clip for this weekend’s episode below. The new episode debuts on Sunday, June 16:

“Paul Heyman talks about the ECW revolution and how the controversial promotion altered the sports-entertainment industry forever. Watch Biography: Legends featuring ECW Sunday at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday. Stream WWE on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.”

