WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts To BBC Award Nomination, Singh Brothers Celebrate National Siblings Day, Bella Twins Comment On Fight Like A Girl

– Drew McIntyre was recently nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year against Tyson Fury, Jordan Henderson and Joe Wicks (The Body Coach). He commented on the nomination in a post on Twitter.

He said: “Evening everybody. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre here. This is my cat Chaz. Chaz, I’m gonna leave you with this for a second. Be careful with that title. Hopefully you’re good. Looking for some positives in negative times, you know? Maybe you’re finding a new hobby, reconnecting with friends and family you haven’t spoke to in a long time, playing with your cat, taking your dog for a walk…whatever it is, it works for you. Me personally, I’ve had a few people send me a Times article today where somehow, apparently, I’m in the conversation for BBC’s Sports Personality of the year. Seems insane. It was insane until literally today, when it was brought to my attention that a sports entertainer, WWE superstar would ever be brought up in the same bracket of all the greats that have ever been nominated and won that prestigious award. But those who know know, and those who don’t know, hopefully you’ve seen my story the mainstream media this week.

You know, I’m just a kid from Scotland with a big dream that went to the one wrestling company in the world. Things started off well, then I got fired and had to start from scratch, work my way to the top of the mountain in WWE and become the first ever British champion. If I can inspire just one person that’s my goal as champion. Realistically being in the same conversation as, you know, my mate Tyson Fury who’s on top of the boxing world; Jordan Henderson, the driving force behind the players association; Joe Wicks, who’s teaching PE to our youth right now…is just so humbling. It’s wild to me. It’s hard to find the words but regardless, I’m gonna push forward, do what I do best: represent WWE, represent the UK. And we’re pushing forward with the show, gonna keep providing you with unique entertainment and escape right now. Sportin’ entertainment. And hopefully, down the line, I’ll get to see you all.”

– The Singh Brothers celebrated National Siblings day with a video on Twitter.

– The Bella Twins wrote about being a part of the new Quibi series from WWE, Fight Like A Girl. They wrote: “So honored to be apart of such an amazing and empowering show! This is what it means to #FightLikeAGirl !These @WWE Superstars are transforming women’s lives! I just love what our women do and inspire for others. They still motivate me! Coming to @quibi on April 13.”