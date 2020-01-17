wrestling / News
WWE News: Elias Does The Weather In Greensboro, WWE Network Pick of the Week, Stock Down
– Elias played the role of weather man for a news channel in Greensboro to promote tonight’s Smackdown. You can see a pic below of the WWE star in FOX 8 getting his meteorologist on:
. @WWE wrestler @IAmEliasWWE tries out a new career — as a FOX8 meteorologist! https://t.co/QpRsukK5si pic.twitter.com/JO4v6WqCZ2
— FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) January 17, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at at $62.85 on Friday, down $0.95 (1.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.17% on the day.
– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video has Mark Coffey and Wolfgang promoting NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II and specifically their win over Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, The Grizzled Young Veterans, and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match:
