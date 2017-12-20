WWE News: ESPN Names Most Underutilized WWE Stars, Noami’s Women’s Royal Rumble Entrance Hyped, Latest UpUpDownDown

– ESPN has posted a feature looking at their picks for WWE’s most underutilized talents in 2017. It includes Rusev, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and more. A couple of blurbs are below:

Rusev: “Hey, remember when Rusev rode a tank into WrestleMania? Remember when he was completely dominant and the ultimate heel? Remember when his persona was so brutal that boos rang through every arena, every night? Ahhh, good times. Unfortunately, at this very moment, it’s far from Rusev Day. While a new push may have just begun as part of his strange pairing with Aiden English, Rusev’s 2017 has been mostly forgettable. His match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam didn’t even quality for a popcorn break as it lasted all of a few seconds, and his Flag Match at Battleground against John Cenasimply didn’t deliver after a long, plodding journey to an inevitable end. The WWE has an elite talent who has proven he has the charisma to make any segment great. The accolade is a brutal finisher and Rusev needs to get back to being the angry superstar that brought him to glory. Now please Rusev, go machka something.”

Finn Balor: “After becoming the first Universal champion, Finn Balor had to give up his title the following night after suffering a significant shoulder injury during his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in 2016. He was well on his way to becoming the face of the new era in WWE, with a unique combination of speed, agility and ingenuity, having quickly picked up major wins against the biggest names on Monday Night Raw. In 2017, Finn returned the day after WrestleMania on Raw and it appeared he was set to pick up where he left off. Well, it turns out, not so much. The former NXT and Universal champion could never quite get back to that level (though he did take part in the Fatal Five-way match to determine the No. 1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s title at Extreme Rules) and meandered his way throughforgettable feuds with Elias and Bray Wyatt along the way. WWE tries to put him over by calling him “extraordinary” any chance they get, as well as reminding us all he was the FIRST Universal champion every time he walks to the ring, but his usage has seen a sharp decline since June. The fans still love him, but I just have to wonder if WWE still does.”

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Charlotte battling Natalya in Madden 18:

– WWE posted an article hyping up Naomi being the first person to enter herself in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. An excerpt is below:

“It was truly an emotional moment on the Dec. 18 edition of Monday Night Raw when Commissioner Stephanie McMahonmade the monumental announcement, declaring that female WWE Superstars will compete for a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34.

Then, the following night on the blue brand, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi seized the moment. Interrupting reigning titleholder Charlotte Flair, Naomi made it clear that she is joining the ground-breaking showdown and, when she wins, she is coming after The Queen at The Showcase of the Immortals.”