 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Fashion Police Close The Case on 2B, Gene Okerlund Celebrates a Birthday

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Breezango The Fashion Police

– Following their loss at Sunday’s Clash of Champions PPV to the Bludgeon Brothers, it appears that the Fashion Police have closed the case on 2B…

Case closed…

A post shared by Tyler Breeze (@mmmgorgeous) on

article topics :

Gene Okerlund, The Fashion Police, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading