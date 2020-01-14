wrestling / News

WWE News: Five Things To Know Before Raw, Full Triple Threat Match From 2005 Royal Rumble

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE Now has their latest Raw preview online, with five things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see the video below:

– WWE also uploaded the full WWE Championship triple threat match between JBL, Kurt Angle, and the Big Show from Royal Rumble 2005:

