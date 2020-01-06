wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Raw, New Day on Francesca the Trombone’s Origin
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Now has posted their latest video previewing tonight’s Raw with four things you need to know. You can see it below:
– A video clip from the New Day’s Feel the Power is below, with the group talking about where Francesca the Trombone came from:
