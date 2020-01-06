wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Raw, New Day on Francesca the Trombone’s Origin

January 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock lesnar WWE Raw Frank Mir

– WWE Now has posted their latest video previewing tonight’s Raw with four things you need to know. You can see it below:

– A video clip from the New Day’s Feel the Power is below, with the group talking about where Francesca the Trombone came from:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The New Day, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading