wrestling / News
WWE News: GoFundMe Launched For Kamala’s Family, WWE Stock Update, New Kamala Collection On WWE Network
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
– After he passed away over the weekend, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family of Kamala. You can find details here. At this time, they’ve raised $1,898 of a $10,000 goal.
2 years ago today my knee exploded…the comeback story ended and is so over played, I’ve been back & I’m not going anywhere. I’ll keep proving that I’m Faster, Stronger & Shinier…try me! pic.twitter.com/cmuftOmqw8
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 9, 2020
– WWE has added a new Kamala collection to the WWE Network.
– WWE stock opened at $43.85 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Calls Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot to Matt Hardy a ‘Happy Accident’
- WWE, AEW, Jerry Lawler & More Comment on Kamala’s Passing, #RIPKamala Trends on Twitter
- Big Show Discusses Who He Thinks Are Toughest Guys In Wrestling, Shares Story About What Undertaker Told Him About Working With Knee Injury
- Jim Cornette Discusses Fans Throwing A ‘Riot’ At WWE Little Rock Show After Shawn Michaels Refused To Wrestle, What Talent Thought of Michaels