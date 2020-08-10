wrestling / News

WWE News: GoFundMe Launched For Kamala’s Family, WWE Stock Update, New Kamala Collection On WWE Network

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kamala Mid-South Wrestling

– After he passed away over the weekend, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family of Kamala. You can find details here. At this time, they’ve raised $1,898 of a $10,000 goal.

– WWE has added a new Kamala collection to the WWE Network.

– WWE stock opened at $43.85 per share this morning.

