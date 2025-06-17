wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg vs. Chris Jericho Match Video, Full The Giant vs. Scott Steiner Nitro Match, Raw Video Highlights
June 17, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Vault released a full match video featuring Goldberg defending his World Heavyweight Title against Chris Jericho on the Setpember 22, 2003 edition of Monday Night Raw:
– The WCW YouTube channel also released a full match video featuring The Giant vs. Scott Steiner for the WCW World Title on the June 17, 1996 edition of Nitro:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw: