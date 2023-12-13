– It looks like Grayson Waller paid a visit to WWE NXT last night to scope out his WWE US Title Tournament opponent. Ahead of their upcoming tournament matchup on SmackDown later this week, Grayson Waller reunited with Carmelo Hayes backstage at last night’s WWE NXT TV. Waller released a video showing him interrupting Hayes while the former NXT Champion was in the middle of a photoshoot.

In the short clip, Waller made fun of Hayes for hitting Trick Williams at the end of last night’s NXT broadcast. He also pointed out that he got drafted to the main roster before Hayes while also having a broken leg. Waller joked “swish” before leaving, with Hayes being none too pleased by Waller’s appearance.

Grayson Waller and Carmelo Hayes will face off in the opening round of a tournament for a shot at WWE United States Champion Logan Paul on Friday, December 15 on SmackDown.