WWE News: Grayson Waller Reacts to Iron Survivor Challenge Win, Lashley vs. Omos From WrestleMania Backlash

– Grayson Waller is the first men’s Iron Survivor after NXT Deadline, and he took to Twitter to tease his upcoming title shot against Bron Breakker. Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday’s PPV, and he posted to his social media account to comment on his upcoming match with Breakker on the New Year’s Evil episode of NXT next month.

Referencing Apollo Crews’ segment from last week’s NXT in which Crews fished with Breakker ahead of their NXT Title match at Deadline, Waller wrote:

“Does this mean I get to go fishing with Bron now?”

– WWE has posted the full WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match between Bobby Lashley and Omos to their YouTube account, as you can see below: