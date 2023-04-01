WWE News: Grayson Waller Shows Aftermath of Unsanctioned Match, Bayley Fangirls Over Indi Hartwell Win, Ava Raine Comments On Her Debut, Jacy Jayne Is Back

– As previously noted, Johnny Gargano defeated Grayson Waller in an unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver. Waller showed off his battle scars in photos posted to the official NXT account.

– Also on the show, Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Championship in a ladder match. Bayley took to Twitter to celebrate Indi’s victory.

She wrote: “INDI MOTHER F’N HARTWELL!!!!!!!!! Great match for everyone but damn am I proud of Indi!!!!! If y’all only knew. Our wrestling baby ain’t a baby anymore.”

– Speaking of the ladder match, Jacy Jayne returned to cost Gigi Dolin her chance at the title. She gloated on Twitter.

– Finally, Ava Raine commented on her NXT debut, a losing effort as Schism lost to Tyler Bate and Chase U on the Stand and Deliver pre-show.

She wrote: “On April 1st 2012 at 10 years old I decided I wanted to be a WWE superstar when I grew up. April 1st 2023 at 21 years old I debuted on Wrestlemania weekend. For 10 year old me, this is a win.”