 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Greatest Royal Rumble Set To Air On Sky Sports, Director’s Cut of The Undertaker’s Streak Ending, Tye Dillinger is Frustrated

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Greatest Royal Rumble WWE

– It was reported yesterday that WWE will air the Greatest Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. The Greatest Royal Rumble set to air on Sky Sports, and Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are reportedly set to do commentary for the show…

– WWE released the following director’s cut of The Undertaker’s Streak ending…

– Tye Dillinger posted the following on Twitter, showing frustration over another loss to Baron Corbin…

article topics :

Greatest Royal Rumble, Tye Dillinger, Undertaker, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading