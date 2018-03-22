WWE News: The Greatest Royal Rumble Set To Air On Sky Sports, Director’s Cut of The Undertaker’s Streak Ending, Tye Dillinger is Frustrated

– It was reported yesterday that WWE will air the Greatest Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. The Greatest Royal Rumble set to air on Sky Sports, and Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are reportedly set to do commentary for the show…

📺 BOX OFFICE ANNOUNCEMENT 📺 WWE's 50-man Royal Rumble will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office next month! Full details: https://t.co/Xmyg94Wzv5 pic.twitter.com/0b3sVpRgKi — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) March 22, 2018

– WWE released the following director’s cut of The Undertaker’s Streak ending…

– Tye Dillinger posted the following on Twitter, showing frustration over another loss to Baron Corbin…