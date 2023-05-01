wrestling / News

WWE News: GUNTHER and Jinny Get Married, Big E Emcees First Panthers Game, Latest WWE Merch

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gunther WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, GUNTHER revealed that he and Jinny got married recently. He shared a photo of the two just after it happened in London.

– WWE Shop is selling new Stone Cold Steve Austin Antigua clothing including shirts, hoodies and more.

– Big E had his first game as the emcee for the Michigan Panthers.

