WWE News: Happy Holidays Video, Jeremy Borash Promotes NXT Prime Target Special
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted their 2019 Happy Holidays video online with animated versions of the roster. You can see the video below:
– Jeremy Borash took to Twitter to promote tonight’s NXT Prime Target special, looking at Wednesday’s match between Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler:
We followed @QoSBaszler and @RheaRipley_WWE in the days leading up to Wednesday night’s NXT Women’s Championship match.
Check out Prime Target: Baszler vs Ripley – premieres Tuesday across all @WWE digital platforms and 8pm on @WWENetwork! @wwenxt #WeAreNXT #RAW pic.twitter.com/g8RwmQt4or
— Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) December 17, 2019
