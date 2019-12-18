wrestling / News

WWE News: Happy Holidays Video, Jeremy Borash Promotes NXT Prime Target Special

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted their 2019 Happy Holidays video online with animated versions of the roster. You can see the video below:

– Jeremy Borash took to Twitter to promote tonight’s NXT Prime Target special, looking at Wednesday’s match between Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler:

