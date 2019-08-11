wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Celebrates Birthday, John Cena Wishes WWE Good Look For SummerSlam

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Happy birthday to Hulk Hogan, who is celebrating his 66th birthday on Sunday. Hogan is among today’s wrestling birthdays along with ECW alumnus Bill Alfonso (62) and NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray (27).

WWE and Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish the Hulkster a happy birthday:

– John Cena posted to Twitter to wish his WWE family good luck at SummerSlam tonight:

