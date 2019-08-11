wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Celebrates Birthday, John Cena Wishes WWE Good Look For SummerSlam
– Happy birthday to Hulk Hogan, who is celebrating his 66th birthday on Sunday. Hogan is among today’s wrestling birthdays along with ECW alumnus Bill Alfonso (62) and NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray (27).
WWE and Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish the Hulkster a happy birthday:
66 BROTHERS for 66 years. Happy birthday, @HulkHogan! pic.twitter.com/pTQYYvRm5h
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2019
Hulkamania is still running wild! Happy birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, @HulkHogan! pic.twitter.com/Be2Fu1wgUS
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 11, 2019
– John Cena posted to Twitter to wish his WWE family good luck at SummerSlam tonight:
Wishing safety and unforgettable moments to the entire @WWE family for #SummerSlam! Savor every second, there are few things more magical than the @WWEUniverse
— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 11, 2019
