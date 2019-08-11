WWE News: Hulk Hogan Celebrates Birthday, John Cena Wishes WWE Good Look For SummerSlam

– Happy birthday to Hulk Hogan, who is celebrating his 66th birthday on Sunday. Hogan is among today’s wrestling birthdays along with ECW alumnus Bill Alfonso (62) and NXT UK’s Kay Lee Ray (27).

WWE and Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish the Hulkster a happy birthday:

Hulkamania is still running wild! Happy birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, @HulkHogan! pic.twitter.com/Be2Fu1wgUS — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 11, 2019

– John Cena posted to Twitter to wish his WWE family good luck at SummerSlam tonight: