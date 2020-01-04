wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic Amidst Post-Surgery Training, Full 2017 Royal Rumble Match

January 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel

– Hulk Hogan posted a new picture of himself as he rehabs from his latest back surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer, who underwent his 10th back surgery6 in November, noted that he’s back to training and teased a WrestleMania appearance:

– WWE posted the full Royal Rumble match from 2017 iteration of the PPV:

