WWE News: Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic Amidst Post-Surgery Training, Full 2017 Royal Rumble Match
January 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Hulk Hogan posted a new picture of himself as he rehabs from his latest back surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer, who underwent his 10th back surgery6 in November, noted that he’s back to training and teased a WrestleMania appearance:
They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020
– WWE posted the full Royal Rumble match from 2017 iteration of the PPV:
