WWE News: Identity of Aleister Black’s Raw Opponent, CM Punk Not Shown on WWE Backstage Graphic
– Aleister Black’s opponent from Raw has been identified. Wrestling Inc reports that the “local competitor” who was beaten by Black was Midwest indie wrestler “The Infinite” Ryan Gingell. You can see video of the squash match below:
– Despite not appearing on a graphic promoting this week’s WWE Backstage, CM Punk will be there. The graphic on Raw didn’t show Punk and in response to a fan question, the WWE on Fox Twitter account confirmed Punk will be there as scheduled:
Be sure to catch @BeckyLynchWWE on #WWEBackstage TOMORROW NIGHT at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/5gy8X1OHx4
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
Yes he will be.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2020
