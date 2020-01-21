wrestling / News

WWE News: Identity of Aleister Black’s Raw Opponent, CM Punk Not Shown on WWE Backstage Graphic

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Aleister Black’s opponent from Raw has been identified. Wrestling Inc reports that the “local competitor” who was beaten by Black was Midwest indie wrestler “The Infinite” Ryan Gingell. You can see video of the squash match below:

– Despite not appearing on a graphic promoting this week’s WWE Backstage, CM Punk will be there. The graphic on Raw didn’t show Punk and in response to a fan question, the WWE on Fox Twitter account confirmed Punk will be there as scheduled:

