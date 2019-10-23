WWE News: The IIconics on the Emotions of Returning to Sydney for Live Event, The Undertaker Appearing at Chicago Sports Spectacular, Heavy Machinery Work on an Alternating Chest Press

wrestling / News

October 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE released a video of The IIconics talking about getting to perform in front of their hometown of Sydney Australia at the recent live event there during the final night of WWE’s Australian tour. You can check out that clip of The IIconics below.

– The Undertaker will be appearing at the Chicago Sports Spectacular on November 23. The event is scheduled for the Donald E Stephens Convention Center next month in Rosemont, Illinois. You can check out that announcement below.

– Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel released a video of Heavy Machinery performing an alternating chest press. You can see that video below.

