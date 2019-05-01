wrestling / News
WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Coming to NXT UK Soon, More WWE Double Dare Videos, Stock Update
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Ilja Dragunov is on his way to NXT UK. A new vignette aired during today’s episode hyping the Russian wrestling star; you can see a screenshot from it below.
GET READY, #NXTUK. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR pic.twitter.com/IApeDdh30P
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 1, 2019
– The Bella Twins and UpUpDownDown posted the following videos from New Day and the Bellas’ appearances on Double Dare last week:
– WWE’s stock closed at $82.63 on Wednesday, down $1.22 (1.45%) from the previous close. However, in after-hours trading it has risen by $2.15 ($2.60). The Dow Jones was down 0.61% on the day.
