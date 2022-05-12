wrestling / News
WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Retains Title Against Jordan Devlin, Devlin ‘Leaves’ NXT UK, Full NXT UK Video Highlights
– On today’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov defeated Jordan Devlin to retain his NXT UK Championship. Under the stipulations, Devlin now has to “leave” NXT UK. You can view a clip from the match below, along with a post-match clip of Devlin exiting the BT Sports Studio with his luggage.
When asked about losing his title match against Dragunov, Devlin was completely silent. You can view those clips below:
Who walks away with the #NXTUK Title and who walks away from NXT UK permanently in this high-stakes showdown between @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @Jordan_Devlin1?! pic.twitter.com/lLzpKQmFPM
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 12, 2022
.@Jordan_Devlin1 is found exiting the BT Sports Studio with his luggage but has nothing to say when asked if he has any thoughts on his loss to @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/qZdpvjUCfb
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 12, 2022
– Here are full video highlights for today’s NXT UK:
