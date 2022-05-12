wrestling / News

WWE News: Ilja Dragunov Retains Title Against Jordan Devlin, Devlin ‘Leaves’ NXT UK, Full NXT UK Video Highlights

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

– On today’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Ilja Dragunov defeated Jordan Devlin to retain his NXT UK Championship. Under the stipulations, Devlin now has to “leave” NXT UK. You can view a clip from the match below, along with a post-match clip of Devlin exiting the BT Sports Studio with his luggage.

When asked about losing his title match against Dragunov, Devlin was completely silent. You can view those clips below:

– Here are full video highlights for today’s NXT UK:







