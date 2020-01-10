wrestling / News

WWE News: Jack Gallagher No Longer “Suspended,” Bayley Eats Snacks, Royal Rumble Pre-Show

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Jack Gallagher WWE 205 Live

– WWE superstar Jack Gallagher is no longer “suspended” from 205 Live. General Manager Drake Maverick took to social media to lift the “suspension.” It is unclear if Gallagher will be on tonight’s episode of 205 Live.

– WWE confirmed the Royal Rumble Kickoff show will begin at 5 p.m. ET and run for two hours. The panel was not confirmed.

– Bayley eats snacks on WWE Now India.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading