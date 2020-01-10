– WWE superstar Jack Gallagher is no longer “suspended” from 205 Live. General Manager Drake Maverick took to social media to lift the “suspension.” It is unclear if Gallagher will be on tonight’s episode of 205 Live.

Several weeks ago @GentlemanJackG laid his hands on me, and I was forced to internally suspend him. That suspension has now been lifted. He is now free to return to #205Live if and when he is ready to act like a “Gentleman” again. — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 10, 2020

– WWE confirmed the Royal Rumble Kickoff show will begin at 5 p.m. ET and run for two hours. The panel was not confirmed.

– Bayley eats snacks on WWE Now India.