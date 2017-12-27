wrestling / News
WWE News: Jimmy Fallon Attends MSG Show, Nakamura Comments on Entering Royal Rumble, Smackdown Dark Match
December 27, 2017 | Posted by
– Jimmy Fallon was in attendance at WWE’s house show in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. You can see a pic from Sasha Banks with Fallon below:
My best friend @jimmyfallon came to support me at #WWEMSG what a guy. pic.twitter.com/dy5MYaaFSZ
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2017
– Wrestling Inc reports that Mojo Rawley beat Zack Ryder in the dark match before Smackdown.
– Shinsuke Nakamura posted the following to Twitter after announcing he was joining the Royal Rumble on Smackdown:
I am in the #RoyalRumble. They will go #YeahOverTheTop #SDLive pic.twitter.com/csvZ5Hqnlf
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) December 27, 2017