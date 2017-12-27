 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jimmy Fallon Attends MSG Show, Nakamura Comments on Entering Royal Rumble, Smackdown Dark Match

December 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Fallon

– Jimmy Fallon was in attendance at WWE’s house show in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. You can see a pic from Sasha Banks with Fallon below:

Wrestling Inc reports that Mojo Rawley beat Zack Ryder in the dark match before Smackdown.

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted the following to Twitter after announcing he was joining the Royal Rumble on Smackdown:

article topics :

Jimmy Fallon, Royal Rumble, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading