WWE News: John Cena Shows Off New Hairstyle, Aleister Black Does Bottle Cap Challenge
– John Cena has gotten his hair cut back down for a new film role, and he shared a look at it on Twitter. Cena filmed a video posted by WWE in which he says in Mandarin that, just like his more recent hairstyle was for a film, the new ‘do is for a “secret” role in a new film. He then reveals his shorter-cut hairstyle.
There are a couple of films this could be for. He has a role in Fast & Furious 9, which is currently filming, and is rumored to be in The Suicide Squad which is said to be starting production in September. We’ll know more soon enough.
– WWE also shared a clip of Aleister Black doing the new “Bottle Cap Challenge,” in which people share videos of themselves side-kicking the cap off a plastic water bottle:
