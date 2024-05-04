wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Has Successful First WWE Title Defense at Backlash France

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE Backlash France Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of Backlash France. The match went back and forth but eventually a Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes put away Styles for the three count. This was the first defense for Rhodes since winning the title at Wrestlemania. Rhodes has been champion for 27 days after defeating Roman Reigns.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, WWE Backlash France, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading