Cody Rhodes Has Successful First WWE Title Defense at Backlash France
Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating AJ Styles in the main event of Backlash France. The match went back and forth but eventually a Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes put away Styles for the three count. This was the first defense for Rhodes since winning the title at Wrestlemania. Rhodes has been champion for 27 days after defeating Roman Reigns.
LYON, FRANCE learned the lyrics to KINGDOM! 🗣️#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/diqT4m53YR
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
THE CAMERA IS BOUNCING!!!
LYON, FRANCE brought the noise, the excitement and the passion at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/sQEWcP6V9r
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
This atmosphere is INSANE right now!!!#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/EbVUP6tyqV
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
The INTENSITY matches the ATMOSPHERE at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/XoBYHE2Sik
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
ADRENALINE IN HIS SOUL!#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/zJHNQXyofD
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
WHAT. A. MATCH.#AndStill #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ewrw0Ql0oG
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024
