WWE News: Kane Recalls Christmas Creature Gimmick, Identity of Santa on Raw

– Kane looked back on his early USWA gimmick as the Christmas Creature with WBIR News. The news outlet posted a quick article on the WWE star and Knox County mayor’s gimmick from 1992 when he was just starting out; you can see video (which doesn’t feature Kane himself) below.

“I don’t have the outfit anymore,” he told the outlet. “My mom made that. It’s in the attic someplace, but I don’t know exactly. It’s somewhere at my folks’ house.”

– According to Wrestling Inc, Bear Bronson played Santa Claus on this week’s Raw. Bronson was trained at Curt Hawkins and Pat Buck’s Create A Pro wrestling school. You can see the video below of Santa winning and losing the 24/7 Championship: