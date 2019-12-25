wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane Recalls Christmas Creature Gimmick, Identity of Santa on Raw
December 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Kane looked back on his early USWA gimmick as the Christmas Creature with WBIR News. The news outlet posted a quick article on the WWE star and Knox County mayor’s gimmick from 1992 when he was just starting out; you can see video (which doesn’t feature Kane himself) below.
“I don’t have the outfit anymore,” he told the outlet. “My mom made that. It’s in the attic someplace, but I don’t know exactly. It’s somewhere at my folks’ house.”
– According to Wrestling Inc, Bear Bronson played Santa Claus on this week’s Raw. Bronson was trained at Curt Hawkins and Pat Buck’s Create A Pro wrestling school. You can see the video below of Santa winning and losing the 24/7 Championship:
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On What Triple H Said To Her After Her NXT Title Win
- Identity of Wrestlers Squashed By Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Erick Rowan on RAW
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line