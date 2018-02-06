WWE News: Kane Visits Man Suffering From Brain Cancer, Liv Morgan Promotes Smackdown Match, Mixed Match Challenge Theme

– Kane visited a fan of his who is suffering from brain cancer over the weekend. WYMT in Kentucky reports that Kane visited with TJ Brewer, who is one of his biggest fans and has been diagnosed with cancer five times over the past twelve years.

Brewer’s uncle Silas Whitehead said, “When I told him that Kane was coming to chokeslam him that he had to get up out of that hospital bed, he looked at me and he said ‘no, I will chokeslam him.'”

– WWE has released the theme song to the Mixed Match Challenge, titled “One Chance.” You can listen to it below:

– Liv Morgan posted the following video and post to promote her match with Charlotte Flair on tonight’s episode of Smackdown: