WWE News: Karen Q Gives Post-Surgery Update, NXT Celebrates Black History Month
February 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Karen Q has given an update on social media after undergoing surgery today. As reported yesterday, the NXT star was set to have another surgery done today. Q noted that her leg surgery was successful, as you can see below:
Surgery was successful! And I got some souvenirs!! Thanks for all the well wishes and support! ❤️❤️#karenqcomeback https://t.co/YlNSrabrOF pic.twitter.com/Wc2rBp46aj
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) February 5, 2020
– The WWE Performance Center released the following video from Josiah Williams celebrating Black History Month with the NXT roster:
