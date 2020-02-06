wrestling / News

WWE News: Karen Q Gives Post-Surgery Update, NXT Celebrates Black History Month

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karen Q

– Karen Q has given an update on social media after undergoing surgery today. As reported yesterday, the NXT star was set to have another surgery done today. Q noted that her leg surgery was successful, as you can see below:

– The WWE Performance Center released the following video from Josiah Williams celebrating Black History Month with the NXT roster:

Karen Q, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

