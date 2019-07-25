WWE News: Kelly Kelly Comments on Reaction to Her 24/7 Title Win, NXT Referee Talks Injury

– Kelly Kelly was only 24/7 Champion for a short time, but she had a bit of a cheering squad in the Ring the Belle crew. Kelly posted to Twitter in reply to video of the crew’s reaction to her win on Raw Reunion:

This just made my day!!! 😂😂🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️ https://t.co/EJDnVra7Bg — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 25, 2019

– NXT referee Tom Castor shared a picture to Instagram as he reflected on the three-month anniversary to the injury he suffered at an NXT show in Omaha. Castor broke his ankle while refereeing a match in April, and posted the following today: