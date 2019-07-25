wrestling / News
WWE News: Kelly Kelly Comments on Reaction to Her 24/7 Title Win, NXT Referee Talks Injury
– Kelly Kelly was only 24/7 Champion for a short time, but she had a bit of a cheering squad in the Ring the Belle crew. Kelly posted to Twitter in reply to video of the crew’s reaction to her win on Raw Reunion:
This just made my day!!! 😂😂🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️ https://t.co/EJDnVra7Bg
— Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 25, 2019
– NXT referee Tom Castor shared a picture to Instagram as he reflected on the three-month anniversary to the injury he suffered at an NXT show in Omaha. Castor broke his ankle while refereeing a match in April, and posted the following today:
View this post on Instagram
#tbt Today marks three months since I snapped my ankle in Omaha. It’s been a tumultuous journey to say the least. In the span of two weeks and went from working my first WrestleMania to riding in an ambulance not knowing how badly I was injured. Over these last three months I’ve had good days and extremely bad days. But I’m happy to report that the good days are now more in abundance than the bad. In just the last three weeks alone I’ve ditched my crutches, started driving, got the ok to get back in the gym and gained much more mobility in my ankle. Things are all starting to come together. It’s just a matter of time. I’ll be back. Because I love professional wrestling. . . #wwe #nxt #wwenxt #wweraw #smackdown #sdlive #205live #mainevent #nxtuk #wweuniverse #wwenetwork #wrestling #referee #brokenankle #dreamjob #throwbackthursday #nxtomaha
