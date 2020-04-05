wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Thanks Fans For Watching WrestleMania, Total Bellas Extra Clip

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens took to Twitter to thank fans for watching WrestleMania’s first night on Saturday night. Owens, who beat Seth Rollins at the PPV, posted:

– Here is an extra clip from Total Bellas, in which Brie Bella & Daniel had a funeral for their French bulldog, Josie:

