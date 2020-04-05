wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Thanks Fans For Watching WrestleMania, Total Bellas Extra Clip
Kevin Owens took to Twitter to thank fans for watching WrestleMania’s first night on Saturday night. Owens, who beat Seth Rollins at the PPV, posted:
I want to sincerely thank everyone who watched #WrestleMania tonight. I truly hope our efforts brought you all some sort of relief, however small or fleeting it may have been. Tune in tomorrow for night 2, if you can.
From my family to you and yours,
much love!
Take care, guys.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020
– Here is an extra clip from Total Bellas, in which Brie Bella & Daniel had a funeral for their French bulldog, Josie:
