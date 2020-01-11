wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wants to Know the Rules for a Fist Fight, Mia Yim and Keith Lee Unbox the Wrekkin’ Performance Center
– Kevin Owens shared a tweet this week asking WWE if they can tell him the rules for his scheduled Fist Fight match for next week. You can check out that tweet below.
Kevin Owens wrote, “Hello, @WWE. Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth’s face, do we win? I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped Anyway, lme know. Thanks!”
Hello, @WWE.
Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth’s face, do we win?
I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped
Anyway, lme know.
Thanks! ☺️
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 11, 2020
– WWE released a video featuring NXT Superstars Mia Yim and Keith Lee unboxing the WWE Wrekkin’ Performance Center playset, which is available now at Walmart. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Topics Planned For Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring
- Rumor On Joey Mercury’s Alleged Involvement With BJ Whitmer/Kelly Klein Divorce
- Jim Ross Discusses The Reaction in WWE To TNA Moving to Monday Nights, If They Used Bret Hart’s Return to Counter TNA’s Monday Night Debut
- Sgt. Slaughter Facing Renewed Accusations of Falsely Claiming He Served in the Military