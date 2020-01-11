wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Wants to Know the Rules for a Fist Fight, Mia Yim and Keith Lee Unbox the Wrekkin’ Performance Center

January 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Kevin Owens 1202.19

– Kevin Owens shared a tweet this week asking WWE if they can tell him the rules for his scheduled Fist Fight match for next week. You can check out that tweet below.

Kevin Owens wrote, “Hello, @WWE. Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth’s face, do we win? I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped Anyway, lme know. Thanks!”

– WWE released a video featuring NXT Superstars Mia Yim and Keith Lee unboxing the WWE Wrekkin’ Performance Center playset, which is available now at Walmart. You can check out that video below.

