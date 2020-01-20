wrestling / News

WWE News: King Corbin Calling in Sick For the Super Bowl, Big Show Serves as Grand Marshal For Children’s Parade

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– King Corbin doesn’t plan on making it to work on Super Bowl Sunday, as he’s announced his intention to call in sick. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter noting such, which prompted a promise from WWE on FOX to have his throne ready in Miami for the big game:

– WWE.com has a gallery posted of Big Show serving as Grand Marshal for the 2020 Children’s Gasparilla Parade in Tampa, Florida. You can see it at the link.

