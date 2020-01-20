wrestling / News
WWE News: King Corbin Calling in Sick For the Super Bowl, Big Show Serves as Grand Marshal For Children’s Parade
– King Corbin doesn’t plan on making it to work on Super Bowl Sunday, as he’s announced his intention to call in sick. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter noting such, which prompted a promise from WWE on FOX to have his throne ready in Miami for the big game:
Just a heads up @WWE @WWEonFOX I’m calling in sick now for feb 2nd!!!!!!@Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ARUp0Up6ZT
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 19, 2020
We’ll call our friends at @NFLonFOX to have your throne ready in Miami. https://t.co/7hBeeFtVt4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 19, 2020
– WWE.com has a gallery posted of Big Show serving as Grand Marshal for the 2020 Children’s Gasparilla Parade in Tampa, Florida. You can see it at the link.
