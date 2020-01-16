WWE News: King Corbin Slams AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match, Changes to Last Night’s NXT Battle Royal

– King Corbin was not a fan of last night’s #1 contender’s tag team match on AEW Dynamite, it would seem. Corbin posted to Twitter immediately after the Fatal Four-Way match between Hangman Page & Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Best Friends, and Santana & Ortiz ended in a Page & Omega win, mocking the way the match was booked and paced.

As you can see below, Corbin wrote: “Winner gets a title shot so…..forget covers, everybody get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your s**t in, neck beards ‘this is awesome'”

Winner gets a title shot so…..forget covers, everybody get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your shit in, neck beards “this is awesome” pic.twitter.com/E6X4zg7s3d — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) January 16, 2020

– As you likely noticed, WWE made a couple of changes to the women’s battle royal that main evented last night’s NXT. Dakota Kai and Chelsea Green were both advertised for the match, which gave the winner a shot at Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland, but didn’t end up participating. Instead, Robert Stone said that he was turning down the spot in the match for his client in Green, and Kai came out to interfere midmatch and eliminate Tegan Nox.

In their places, WWE had Nox and Kacy Catanzaro participate in the match. Bianca Belair ultimately picked up the win and won the title shot. You can see a couple of tweets from Stone and Green about Green’s refusal to be in the match below:

⏰ Didnt your mother teach you, patience is a virtue. https://t.co/jRVFMf1S4d — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 16, 2020

A debut while all those other women are sharing a ring with @ImChelseaGreen ??? No thanks. I got her something better… https://t.co/1EuDJ7s4Mg — #TheRobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) January 16, 2020