WWE News: Kurt Angle Playing Colonel Sanders in KFC Ad, Undertaker at Wizard World Oklahoma City
October 3, 2017
– Kurt Angle revealed on Instagram that he will be the latest WWE star to play Colonel Sanders. Angle, who joins Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Michaels as people who have played the character in KFC ads, posted the following:
– The Undertaker is announced as attending Wizard World Oklahoma City later this month. The Dead Man will appear on Saturday, October 28th, from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. He will be doing autograph signings and photo ops.
Also set for the convention are Kate Beckinsale, Val Kilmer, Jewel Staite, Ernie Hudson and a host of Buffy alums (James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendan & Emma Caulfield), among others. You can find out more here.