WWE News: Kurt Angle Playing Colonel Sanders in KFC Ad, Undertaker at Wizard World Oklahoma City

– Kurt Angle revealed on Instagram that he will be the latest WWE star to play Colonel Sanders. Angle, who joins Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Michaels as people who have played the character in KFC ads, posted the following:

Doing a KFC Commercial shoot today. The beginning stages of Colonel Sanders. Gonna be fun. #itstrue @wwegames A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

– The Undertaker is announced as attending Wizard World Oklahoma City later this month. The Dead Man will appear on Saturday, October 28th, from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. He will be doing autograph signings and photo ops.

Also set for the convention are Kate Beckinsale, Val Kilmer, Jewel Staite, Ernie Hudson and a host of Buffy alums (James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendan & Emma Caulfield), among others. You can find out more here.