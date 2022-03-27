wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Thanks Triple H, The Best of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Marks One Week Until WrestleMania
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted a tweet earlier today in tribute to former WWE Superstar, Triple H, who announced his in-ring retirement last week due to his recent medical issues. You can view Angle’s comments below.
Kurt Angle wrote, “Thanks @TripleH for the incredible memories we shared together. You had an unparalleled career in this business that will last many lifetimes. Enjoy retirement buddy, you deserve it! @wwe #ThankYouHHH #BringBackTheSideBurns”
– Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted that it’s just one week until his highly anticipated matchup with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He wrote, “One week. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania #TeamRoman.” You can check out that tweet below:
– WWE has released a video playlist showcasing The Best of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. You can check out the full matchups and lineup below:
* Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle: WrestleMania XIX
* Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker: WrestleMania 30
* Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg: WrestleMania 33
