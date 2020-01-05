WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly On His 2020 Goals, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– Kyle O’Reilly has weighed in on his career goals for 2020, including the Dusty Classic and more. The Undisputed Era member posted the following to Twitter:

Goals for 2020 include but are not limited to: win the Dusty classic for the 2nd time. Remain @WWENXT tag-team champions throughout this entire calendar year and remain so Undisputed it’s not even funny. Basically like 2019 but better. @AdamColePro @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 4, 2020

– WWE released this week’s top 10 Smackdown moments, which you can see below and includes Sheamus’, The Usos’, and John Morrison’s returns: