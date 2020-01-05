wrestling / News

WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly On His 2020 Goals, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

January 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT - Kyle O'Reilly WWE NXT

– Kyle O’Reilly has weighed in on his career goals for 2020, including the Dusty Classic and more. The Undisputed Era member posted the following to Twitter:

– WWE released this week’s top 10 Smackdown moments, which you can see below and includes Sheamus’, The Usos’, and John Morrison’s returns:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kyle O’Reilly, NXT, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading