WWE News: Lacey Evans Responds to Bayley’s Attack, WWE Chronicle Clip for John Morrison, Shawn Michaels Hypes Worlds Collide

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s Smackdown, Bayley interrupted an interview for Lacey Evans and attacked her. Following the show, Evans commented on the attack and being ready for Bayley at the Royal Rumble tomorrow.

Lacey Evans wrote, "They will attack, hate, and judge. They will knock you down….but when the ground is where you are most comfortable and you stand up smiling, they'll realize what you're capable of. #LimitlessLady #BringIt #YaNasties #RoyalRumble" You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE released a Chronicle preview clip for John Morrison, where he talks about finding his creative inspiration. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hyped tonight’s Worlds Collide event. He wrote, “Houston, you are about to witness a clash of two brands settling some personal scores that have been brewing for weeks. Tonight, #WorldsCollide. @WWENetwork” You can check out that tweet below.

