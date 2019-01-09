Quantcast

WWE News: Lana Says a New Family Member is Coming, Charlotte Flair Heading to England For NXT UK Takeover

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Lana posted to Twitter to announce that a “new family member” is on the way. You can see her post below, which has fans speculating about a possible child on the way (or, perhaps more likely, a pet):

– Charlotte Flair noted on Twitter that she his heading to England for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool which takes place on Saturday:

