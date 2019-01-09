wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Says a New Family Member is Coming, Charlotte Flair Heading to England For NXT UK Takeover
January 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Lana posted to Twitter to announce that a “new family member” is on the way. You can see her post below, which has fans speculating about a possible child on the way (or, perhaps more likely, a pet):
Today is a life changing day for @RusevBUL and I. We are welcoming a new family member into the Rusev Day & Lana Day family !
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) January 9, 2019
– Charlotte Flair noted on Twitter that she his heading to England for NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool which takes place on Saturday:
London Bound 🇬🇧 ✈️ #NXTUKTakeoverBlackpool 😎
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 9, 2019