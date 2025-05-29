– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado will be at the upcoming Worlds Collide event on June 7. It’s unknown if he will be in action at the event or working behind the scenes. As noted, Lince Dorado recently returned to WWE NXT as a coach earlier this year.

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil will be in town for Money in the Bank weekend. It’s likely he’s being brought in in order to promote his upcoming Bravo dating series, Kings Court. The show debuts on July 13 on Bravo.

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played some Monday Night Wars in WWE 2K25 on Battle of the Brands: