WWE News: Lince Dorado Suffers Thumb Injury, NXT Pays Tribute to Brian Lawler & Nikolai Volkoff

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lince Dorado Main event

– WWE has announced that Lince Dorado has suffered a thumb injury. The WWE.com article notes that Dorado suffered a ruptured thumb ligament and will have to wear a small cast.

The article did not mention when the injury was suffered, nor if he will be out of action for any period of time.

– The NXT Twitter account shared the following video from last night’s live event in Phoenix, where the brand paid tribute to the late Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Lawler following their passing away on Sunday:

