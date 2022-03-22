wrestling / News
WWE News: Lita & Steve Austin Play Word Association In Broken Skull Sessions Extra, Former Coach Sarah Stock Returning To Ring
March 22, 2022
– As previously noted, Lita will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which will be available for streaming on Friday on Peacock and WWE Network. In a special teaser clip, Lita and Austin play word association on “notorious WWE female superstars.”
– Former WWE coach and producer Sarah Stock recently released a new video on her YouTube channel, where she announced that she plans to return to in-ring competition for the first time in seven years. You can watch the video below.
