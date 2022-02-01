WWE News: Lita Thanks WWE for Becky Lynch Match, Liv Morgan & Charlotte Flair Set for Signings This Month

– At WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s title. She commented on the matchup earlier today via Twitter, which you can see below. Lita wrote, “Even though it’s official, it still feels like a dream. Can’t wait for this. Thank you @wwe #5time.”

Even though it’s official, it still feels like a dream. Can’t wait for this. Thank you @wwe #5time https://t.co/Rr1FTDRVUf — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) February 1, 2022

– WWE has announced an autograph signing for Liv Morgan on Monday, February 7. She will be appearing at the Crickett Wireless Store in Littleton, Colorado at 10:00 am local time ahead of Raw in Denver.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is set for her own signing on February 11 at Crickett Wireless in Westwego, Louisiana at 11:00 am local time before SmackDown. More details are available HERE.