WWE News: Liv Morgan Says She’s ‘Cleansed’ for 2020, Ronda Rousey Best of 2019 Highlights, Daniel Bryan Goes on Family Hike

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan

– Yesterday, Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself in the bathtub, writing that she’s been “cleansed” for 2020. You can check out that tweet below. Additionally, she shared a screenshot of a previous tweet from early in January 2019 showing her with Lana, which you can also see below.

– Ronda Rousey shared a new video revealing her best highlights of 2019. You can check out that video below.

– Brie Bella shared a new vlog where she goes on a hike with Daniel Bryan and their daughter Birdie in Arizona. That video is available in the player below.

