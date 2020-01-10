wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases ‘Interesting’ Things For Raw, Stock Up
January 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan is hyping this Monday’s episode of Raw, teasing “interesting” things to come. Morgan posted to Twitter on Thursday hyping up the show, which will feature Rusev (possibly with Morgan in his corner) against Bobby Lashley with Lana in his corner:
I heard Monday night is gonna be very interesting 🙃
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 9, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $63.67, up $0.84 (1.34%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was up 0.74%.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Was Planned For Wrestle Kingdom 14, Details On Original Plans
- Chris Jericho Discusses AEW Not Having Writers, If WWE Is Overproduced
- AJ Styles On How He Felt After TNA Lowballed Him in 2013, Proving Critics Wrong With WWE Success
- Kevin Nash Says He Was Retired Due to Being ‘Deformed and Basically Crippled,’ Shares Before and After Photos Showcasing His Recovery