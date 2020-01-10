wrestling / News

WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases ‘Interesting’ Things For Raw, Stock Up

January 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

– Liv Morgan is hyping this Monday’s episode of Raw, teasing “interesting” things to come. Morgan posted to Twitter on Thursday hyping up the show, which will feature Rusev (possibly with Morgan in his corner) against Bobby Lashley with Lana in his corner:

– WWE’s stock closed at $63.67, up $0.84 (1.34%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was up 0.74%.

