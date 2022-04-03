WWE News: Logan Paul Shows Off Three-Day Body Transformation, Lex Luger and Bret Hart Reunite at Wrestlecon, Hook is Next Guest For RJ City’s Hey! (EW)

– In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul showed off a three day body transformation leading into tonight’s Wrestlemania.

He wrote: “3 day body transformation I did for Wrestlemania. I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results.”

– Lex Luger and Bret Hart reunited at Wrestlecon this weekend.

Luger wrote on Twitter: “Wonderful to see ⁦@BretHart⁩ again. However…Appears we still got issues with that Royal Rumble 94 finish.”

Wonderful to see ⁦@BretHart⁩ again😊

However…

– HOOK will be the next guest of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) tomorrow morning.