WWE News: Logan Paul Shows Off Three-Day Body Transformation, Lex Luger and Bret Hart Reunite at Wrestlecon, Hook is Next Guest For RJ City’s Hey! (EW)

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul The Miz WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul showed off a three day body transformation leading into tonight’s Wrestlemania.

He wrote: “3 day body transformation I did for Wrestlemania. I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results.

– Lex Luger and Bret Hart reunited at Wrestlecon this weekend.

Luger wrote on Twitter: “Wonderful to see ⁦@BretHart⁩ again. However…Appears we still got issues with that Royal Rumble 94 finish.

– HOOK will be the next guest of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) tomorrow morning.

