WWE News: Logan Paul Shows Off Three-Day Body Transformation, Lex Luger and Bret Hart Reunite at Wrestlecon, Hook is Next Guest For RJ City’s Hey! (EW)
– In a post on Twitter, Logan Paul showed off a three day body transformation leading into tonight’s Wrestlemania.
He wrote: “3 day body transformation I did for Wrestlemania. I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results.”
3 day body transformation I did for Wrestlemania 💪🏼
I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results pic.twitter.com/wFODvznXrT
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 2, 2022
– Lex Luger and Bret Hart reunited at Wrestlecon this weekend.
Luger wrote on Twitter: “Wonderful to see @BretHart again. However…Appears we still got issues with that Royal Rumble 94 finish.”
Wonderful to see @BretHart again😊
However…
Appears we still got issues with that Royal Rumble 94 finish 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/WJpqdTb0Mg
— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) April 2, 2022
– HOOK will be the next guest of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) tomorrow morning.
.@RJCity1 is back for another special episode of Hey! (EW) TOMORROW MORNING at the crack of dawn. @730hook is in the hot seat and it’s time to get some answers!
▶️https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/K5Wi4vvYcD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2022
