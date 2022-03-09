wrestling / News
WWE News: Malcom Bivens Offering Reward for Information The Creed Brothers’ Attackers, SmackDown Ticket Pre-Sale for Nassau Coliseum
– On last night’s WWE NXT Roadblock, The Creed Brothers were assaulted in the parking lot with steel pipes. Malcom Bivens is now seeing information on the attackers, and he’s offering a $20,000 reward. You can check out his tweet below:
— MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) March 9, 2022
– The online ticket pre-sale started today for WWE SmackDown on May 6 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is WWELI (h/t PWInsider).
The show will mark the first SmackDown at the Nassau Coliseum in almost 10 years. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and a match between Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre are being locally advertised for the event. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11.
– WWE spotlighted this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments:
