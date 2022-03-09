wrestling / News

WWE News: Malcom Bivens Offering Reward for Information The Creed Brothers’ Attackers, SmackDown Ticket Pre-Sale for Nassau Coliseum

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dusty Cup WWE NXT Vengeance Day Creed Brothers Image Credit: WWE

On last night’s WWE NXT Roadblock, The Creed Brothers were assaulted in the parking lot with steel pipes. Malcom Bivens is now seeing information on the attackers, and he’s offering a $20,000 reward. You can check out his tweet below:

– The online ticket pre-sale started today for WWE SmackDown on May 6 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is WWELI (h/t PWInsider).

The show will mark the first SmackDown at the Nassau Coliseum in almost 10 years. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and a match between Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre are being locally advertised for the event. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 11.

– WWE spotlighted this week’s Top 10 Raw Moments:

