WWE News: Match Set For 205 Live, New Day Read The Usos ‘Their Lefts’ on Smackdown
– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Rich Swann will face TJP on Tuesday’s episode after Smackdown.
– Here is video from SMackdown of the New Day confronting the Usos. The Usos were preparing to read New Day their rights, but the three-man team flipped it around with some lefts:
The @WWEUsos came out to read #TheNewDay their RIGHTS, but @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEBigE & @TrueKofi counter with some LEFTS! #SDLive #HIAC pic.twitter.com/18BtbrokUh
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2017