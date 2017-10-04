wrestling / News

WWE News: Match Set For 205 Live, New Day Read The Usos ‘Their Lefts’ on Smackdown

October 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE has announced a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. Rich Swann will face TJP on Tuesday’s episode after Smackdown.

– Here is video from SMackdown of the New Day confronting the Usos. The Usos were preparing to read New Day their rights, but the three-man team flipped it around with some lefts:

