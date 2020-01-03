WWE News: Match Set For Tonight’s 205 Live, Everything to Know Before Smackdown

– WWE has announced a match for tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced that Tony Nese will face Angel Garza in a non-title match. The preview reads:

At WrestleMania last year, Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in front of his hometown crowd. Though he eventually lost the title to Drew Gulak, The Premier Athlete has been recalibrating and looking to reclaim the championship ever since. Earlier today, Nese took to Twitter to proclaim that he will again become NXT Cruiserweight Champion in 2020 and challenged current champion Angel Garza, hoping to make his case. Garza responded by accepting the challenge.

Can The Premier Athlete make his case for another title opportunity, or will Garza continue to carry his momentum from 2019 into the new year? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming live tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!