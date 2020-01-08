wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy on His Roster Status, Roman Reigns & More Set For Autograph Show

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy WWE Raw

– Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to clarify which WWE roster he’s on since he began working Raw episodes. Or perhaps “clarify” isn’t quite the right way to put it, as he doesn’t seem 100% certain either. Hardy noted that he is still listed on the Smackdown roster despite working the Raw shows, and said he is “Matt Hardy in LIMBO”:

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt will all appear at the Fiterman Sports Autograph Show of Texas during Royal Rumble weekend in Pasadena, Texas. The show takes place in Houston, Texas and will have a WWE Shop Pop-Up there where fans can buy WWE gear.

You can find out more here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading