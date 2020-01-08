WWE News: Matt Hardy on His Roster Status, Roman Reigns & More Set For Autograph Show

– Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to clarify which WWE roster he’s on since he began working Raw episodes. Or perhaps “clarify” isn’t quite the right way to put it, as he doesn’t seem 100% certain either. Hardy noted that he is still listed on the Smackdown roster despite working the Raw shows, and said he is “Matt Hardy in LIMBO”:

Ever since I returned last February, I’ve been listed on the #SmackDown roster. When I performed on #RAW in November & December, I wasn’t ever officially put on RAW roster. Saw several websites suggesting I’d switched roster pages, but not the case. Call me Matt Hardy in LIMBO. https://t.co/soEnNKNOJk — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 7, 2020

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt will all appear at the Fiterman Sports Autograph Show of Texas during Royal Rumble weekend in Pasadena, Texas. The show takes place in Houston, Texas and will have a WWE Shop Pop-Up there where fans can buy WWE gear.

