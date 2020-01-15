WWE News: Mercedes Martinez Reacts To WWE Signing, Seth Rollins Has ‘Monday Night Messiah’ In Twitter Bio, New Rollins Shirt

– As we previously reported, Mercedes Martinez has signed with the WWE and was announced as part of the recent Performance Center class. She will also appear on tonight’s episode of NXT in a battle royal to decide the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s championship.

In a post on Twitter, Martinez shared how happy she was with her decision to join WWE.

She wrote: “See that SMILE??!!! who says dreams cant become a reality?!! I worked for this moment for 19yrs!! I’m where I’m SUPPOSED to be at this moment in time. Sacrifice, determination, hardwork, motivation, & staying humble got me here. THANK YOU @WWEUniverse @WWENXT”

– Seth Rollins has really embraced his new nickname of “Monday Night Messiah,” as it’s now a part of his Twitter bio.

It reads: “Visionary. Leader. Monday Night Messiah.”

WWE is also embracing it, as they’ve released a new t-shirt with a religious theme to it. Rollins really likes the shirt.