WWE News: Mercedes Martinez Reacts To WWE Signing, Seth Rollins Has ‘Monday Night Messiah’ In Twitter Bio, New Rollins Shirt
– As we previously reported, Mercedes Martinez has signed with the WWE and was announced as part of the recent Performance Center class. She will also appear on tonight’s episode of NXT in a battle royal to decide the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s championship.
In a post on Twitter, Martinez shared how happy she was with her decision to join WWE.
She wrote: “See that SMILE??!!! who says dreams cant become a reality?!! I worked for this moment for 19yrs!! I’m where I’m SUPPOSED to be at this moment in time. Sacrifice, determination, hardwork, motivation, & staying humble got me here. THANK YOU @WWEUniverse @WWENXT”
See that SMILE??!!! who says dreams cant become a reality?!! I worked for this moment for 19yrs!! I'm where I'm SUPPOSED to be at this moment in time. Sacrifice, determination, hardwork, motivation, & staying humble got me here. THANK YOU 🇵🇷🏳️🌈❤@WWEUniverse @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9JT0VdpBKT
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) January 14, 2020
– Seth Rollins has really embraced his new nickname of “Monday Night Messiah,” as it’s now a part of his Twitter bio.
It reads: “Visionary. Leader. Monday Night Messiah.”
WWE is also embracing it, as they’ve released a new t-shirt with a religious theme to it. Rollins really likes the shirt.
He's the #MondayNightMessiah! New @WWERollins tee available now at #WWEShop! #WWE #SethRollinshttps://t.co/tbFps6nlWN pic.twitter.com/1aie9Wdfhv
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 15, 2020
This is my new favorite thing. https://t.co/yiStghJVL5
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 11, 2020
